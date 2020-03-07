UK weather: Rain and strong winds hit large parts

Saturday: Rain, strong winds and coastal gales across Scotland will push southeastwards into Northern Ireland and northwest England later in the day. It will be mostly dry elsewhere apart for some light rain over western hills.

A rather cloudy day for much of the UK, although some brighter spells are likely with the best of any sunny spells in the east. Winds in the south and east will freshen for the evening. A milder day than of late with highs of around 13 Celsius (55 F) in any sunshine.