Wet and windy over the weekend

Today: Rain and drizzle affecting northern and western parts. Rain, heavy and persistent over hills in north Wales, Cumbria and western Scotland. Windy too with coastal gales. Largely cloudy elsewhere with some bright spells to the east of high ground. Mild.

Tonight: Rain sweeping southeast to affect the rest of England, followed by blustery heavy showers across Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and western England.

Sunday: Rain clearing the far southeast during the morning. Elsewhere, sunny spells and blustery showers, heaviest in the west with a risk of thunder. Feeling cold in the wind.