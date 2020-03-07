Windy and wet again this weekend

Tonight: Rain sweeping southeast to affect the rest of England, followed by blustery heavy showers across Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and western England.

Sunday: Rain clearing the far southeast during the morning. Elsewhere, sunny spells and blustery showers, heaviest in the west with a risk of thunder. Feeling cold in the wind.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday: After a dry, chilly start on Monday, wet and windy weather spreads to all parts. This clears Tuesday to leave it colder with showers, some of these heavy and wintry.