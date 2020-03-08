64-year-old becomes oldest woman to row across Atlantic

Ann Prestidge and Sara Brewer celebrating their arrival in Antigua. Credit: Atlantic Campaigns/Ted Martin/PA

A 64-year-old has become the oldest woman to row an ocean after crossing the Atlantic in 86 days. Sara Brewer achieved the feat alongside her rowing partner, Ann Prestidge, 35. The pair set off from La Gomera in the Canary Islands on December 12 last year, rowing 3,000 miles (4,828km) to reach the shores of Antigua on Saturday, March 7 – just in time for International Women’s Day.

Sara Brewer and rowing partner Ann Prestidge. Credit: Atlantic Campaigns/Ted Martin/PA

Ms Brewer, who first took up rowing six years ago, and Ms Prestidge battled 65ft (20m) high waves, fought through numerous storms, suffered broken oars, food rationing and injuries. They completed the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge as the final crew to arrive successfully, a month- and-a-half after the fastest crew. Ms Brewer said: “We never anticipated it would take us this long – we were hoping to finish in mid-February – so the extended row has been tough both mentally and physically. “We were rowing 1.5 hours each in rotation, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to finish before running out of food. For the past three weeks, we’ve been surviving on two meals a day and next to no sleep. We’re delighted to finally set foot on dry land.”

Sara Brewer has now become the oldest woman to row an ocean. Credit: Atlantic Campaigns/Ted Martin/PA