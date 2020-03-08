Climate crisis takes centre stage at International Women’s Day march

Hundreds of people have marched down Whitehall in support for International Women’s Day. There was a heavy emphasis on the growing climate crisis at this year’s event and the impact it is having on women in some of the poorest parts of the world. Marchers carried signs reading “sisters not strangers”, “reject hate, reclaim politics” and “no climate justice without gender justice”.

Climate change was the focus of this year's march. Credit: PA

Others sported the green, white and purple of the women’s suffrage movement. At the march, many famous faces and activists spoke to ITV News about what International Women's Day means to them. Lawyer and activist Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu said the day was about highlighting how far women "have come, but also to highlight how much more needs to be done, because equality by gender means equality for all". She added that "women are already empowered", but more need to be done to "power women up".

Emeli Sandé was one of the many famous faces at the march. Credit: PA

Activist Biana Jagger agreed that more women need to be in positions of responsibility, especially in the fight to combat climate change. While actor Natalie Dorman stressed that global warming negatively effects women, a point also made by activist Hilda Flavia Nakabuye. 1917 actor George MacKay also spoke of the need for men to be "allies" in the fight for gender equality.

Sandi Toksvig during the International Women’s Day march in central London Credit: PA

Speaking ahead of the event on Sunday, TV presenter and women’s rights activist Sandi Toksvig said she was “getting impatient” at the slow rate of change in both achieving gender equality and tackling the climate crisis. “I celebrate International Women’s Day every year but I don’t see big movement," she said. “We need change and we need it now. "We need change in terms of how we deal with the climate, we need change in terms of domestic violence, we need change in terms of education and health and I’m getting more and more impatient. “Of all those issues the most urgent is climate because this is something on which we must co-operate – it is not something where a few men can decide we need slightly better cars to drive.”

The former Great British Bake Off presenter said the climate crisis was “a gendered thing”. She added: “Women are the ones who are going to suffer the most, the ones who are going to do the subsistence farming, they are the ones who when things get bad are the victims of domestic violence, we absolutely need to look at the bigger picture on this and this is where the urgency comes from. “We need men who are running the corporations to make massive changes and they need to make them today.”

Natalie Dormer said she was frustrated by the pace of change Credit: PA

Helen Pankhurst, the great-granddaughter of suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst and granddaughter of Sylvia Pankhurst, said she hoped 2020 could be the tipping point that brings about real change. “I feel right now this resistance is louder and noisier than it has been for a long time and it for me it feels like the fifth wave of feminism, you have this demand, you have this build up if an issue and then things happen,” she said. Game of Thrones actress Natalie Dormer said she was also frustrated by the pace of change despite laws being in place to ensure equality. Citing the example of the gender pay gap, she said: “It feels a nonsense to me that we are even having this debate in a country like Britain. “Obviously different areas of the world develop at different times and women have to fight at different rates but for us, in a cosmopolitan country, it is absolutely ludicrous that this is not sorted.”

George MacKay said the film industry is starting to address diversity issues. Credit: PA

Also on the march was actor George MacKay, who recently appeared in the Oscar-nominated 1917. He said it felt like the film industry was finally starting to wake up to the lack of diversity and gender equality. “I’ve witnessed the change – it is still a very male-dominated industry but I’ve witnessed the change where there are more stories led by women,” he said. “Representation (on screen) is obviously very important but oftentimes you don’t realise that behind the camera so much of it is led by women – written by women, directed by women.” He said men in the industry were often oblivious to the fact there were no women in the room. “You get used to what you know, especially for me, my blindness has been that I haven’t questioned anything because to be frank it’s worked for me,” he said. “I’ve always seen myself represented and I’ve never questioned why I haven’t walked into a room and felt compromised.” He added:“I think sometimes you know what you know and I think it takes something to make you question it.”

Extinction Rebellion activists formed a topless protest chain Credit: PA