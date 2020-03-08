Number of UK coronavirus cases soars to 273 in biggest 24-hour increase

The number of cases of coronavirus in the UK have soared to 273 - an increase of 64 and the biggest 24-hour jump yet.

The Department of Health and Social Care said that as of 9am on Sunday, 23,513 people had been tested for Covid-19 in the UK, of which 23,240 were confirmed negative and 273 positive.

Two patients who tested positive for the respiratory illness have died.

Also on Sunday, the 30 Britons and two Irish nationals who were quarantined for two weeks at Arrowe Park hospital in the Wirral after being repatriated to the UK from the coronavirus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan were released after being given the all-clear from infection.

Stockpiling amid self-isolation and lockdown fears has Asda limiting the sale of hand sanitiser to two bottles per person and Tesco limiting dried pasta, UHT milk and anti-bacterial products to five per person.

The figures come as both the Health Secretary and Chancellor vowed the Government will do all it can to mitigate the virus’ impact.

Matt Hancock set out plans contained in emergency legislation to deal with the impact of the virus.

The Health Secretary outlined proposals which are expected to pass through Parliament by the end of the month which are expected to include measures to allow some court proceedings to be conducted via telephone or video, and safeguards to protect the jobs of volunteers.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak vowed the Government will give the NHS "whatever it needs" to cope with the outbreak and said he is ready to take “targeted” measures to help businesses through an economically difficult period.

Meanwhile in Italy, a quarter o the population has been put on lockdown in an extreme bid to contain the spread.