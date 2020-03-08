Coronavirus: Supermarkets ration hand sanitiser and pasta to stop panic buying

Supermarkets have placed restrictions on items including hand sanitiser, pasta and anti-bacterial wipes in a bid to stop shoppers from stockpiling in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Shoppers have empties shelves of toilet paper and hand gel in a wave of panic buying, after Public Health England urged members of the public to "plan ahead" if they had to self-isolate for a couple of weeks.

However, the Government’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance said there is “absolutely no reason” for the British public to panic buy.

Tesco has almost entirely sold out of dried pasta online and has now introduced a five limit number on several items, including anti-bacterial wipes, gels, and long-life milk.

No other supermarket has resorted to rationing food, however the majority are now limiting anti-bacterial gels to two per customer — or have sold out entirely.