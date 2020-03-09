- ITV Report
Amusement arcade fills grabber machine with toilet rolls amid coronavirus stockpiling
An amusement arcade has filled one of its grabber machines with toilet rolls in response to recent stockpiling sparked by the coronavirus virus.
Eddy Chapman, who runs Chapmans Funland in Bridlington, came up with the idea after seeing people panic buying loo roll in preparation for a possible period of self-isolation amid the Covid-19 outbreak.
The arcade charges 30p for a go on the machine, which usually contains toys for players to attempt to grab with a mechanical arm.
According to Mr Chapman, the unusual attraction has proved popular with visitors to the arcade in the East Yorkshire seaside town.
“The feedback we’ve had is fantastic,” he said.
“Everybody that comes to it is laughing, just fun. The atmosphere is brilliant.
“A lot of people have said ‘I’ve seen it all now’ but I don’t think anybody really wants to win the toilet roll, they just want to have a go because of what it is.”
Despite that, it is possible to win on the machine.
“People will say that it’s not possible, it is possible,” Mr Chapman said.
“I just think, it’s got a hole in the middle – get one of the arms through the hole and you might just get lucky.”
One man who did get lucky, a punter from Pontefract who bagged himself a toilet roll on the machine, said: “I’m chuffed to bits. It were worth driving 68 miles and spending £30 to win that.”
With increasing numbers of people self-isolating because of the coronavirus outbreak, pictures on social media have shown supermarkets with empty shelves as shoppers stock up on essentials such as toilet paper, rice and pasta.