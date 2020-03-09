Amusement arcade fills grabber machine with toilet rolls amid coronavirus stockpiling

Eddy Chapman and his toilet roll grabber at Chapmans Funland in Bridlington Credit: PA

An amusement arcade has filled one of its grabber machines with toilet rolls in response to recent stockpiling sparked by the coronavirus virus. Eddy Chapman, who runs Chapmans Funland in Bridlington, came up with the idea after seeing people panic buying loo roll in preparation for a possible period of self-isolation amid the Covid-19 outbreak. The arcade charges 30p for a go on the machine, which usually contains toys for players to attempt to grab with a mechanical arm.

It costs 30p to have a go on the toilet roll grabber Credit: Richard McCarthy/PA

According to Mr Chapman, the unusual attraction has proved popular with visitors to the arcade in the East Yorkshire seaside town. “The feedback we’ve had is fantastic,” he said. “Everybody that comes to it is laughing, just fun. The atmosphere is brilliant. “A lot of people have said ‘I’ve seen it all now’ but I don’t think anybody really wants to win the toilet roll, they just want to have a go because of what it is.”

Eddy Chapman got the idea after seeing people stockpiling toilet rolls Credit: Richard McCarthy/PA