FTSE 100 plunges amid coronavirus fears and oil price war

An oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia has sent stock markets across the world plunging - wiping billions off the UK's leading share index - at a time they were already suffering due to the worldwide outbreak of coronavirus.

The price of oil had already fallen sharply this year as Covid-19 began to spread internationally, resulting in expectations that demand for fuel would decline.

As the effects of coronavirus hit the worldwide economy - factories shutting as parts of China were placed on lockdown and restrictions on movement across the globe - some of the big oil exporters had been trying to stabilise prices.

Last week a group of them discussed production cuts.

But the biggest producer among them, Russia refused and the oil price fell further.

Then at the weekend, Saudi Arabia, the biggest of the producers that were pressing Russia to agree output cuts, announced it would increase supplies and offered discounts to its buyers.

This decision cause traders to pull out, leading to the price of oil falling even further.