Britons on coronavirus-hit Grand Princess cruise ship to be flown home

Britons on the coronavirus-hit Grand Princess cruise ship are set to be put on a repatriation flight on Tuesday, the Foreign Office have said.

US federal and state officials in California are preparing to receive thousands of people from the cruise ship that has been idling off the coast of San Francisco for a week.

More than 140 British passengers and crew are on the Grand Princess, which is carrying 21 people who have tested positive for Covid-19.

Passengers were expected to be allowed to disembark the Grand Princess from Monday – a process the liner’s operator said will take a number of days.

British passengers have previously complained that nobody from the Government had been in contact with them. They have described feeling tired and “fed up”, having been confined to their cabins since Thursday.