Harry and Meghan have left the stage - so what next?

Harry and Meghan attend their final event as official 'royals'. Credit: PA

Now that Harry and Meghan have completed their 'farewell tour' of the UK, the big question everyone wants answered right now is the obvious one: "What next?" They'll also want to know: "What will they do now?" and "When will we hear from them about their future plans?" One thing is for sure, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (as they will remain) are going to do nothing before their official exit date on 31 March. But they are not going to disappear for long. If they want to achieve all the things they want to achieve - and I will come to that shortly - they need to capitalise on their current high profile.

Right now, it couldn't be any higher. Here is an American woman, who in the space of less than two years, joined the Royal Family and then decided she wanted to leave it. That creates a huge amount of interest in this individual. Meghan could decide to tell all, to write a book, to do a big interview. Or she could keep the secrets to herself retain the mystery which surrounds her as a recently-departed Royal.

Harry and Meghan are leaving - perhaps never to return? Credit: PA

The Duchess is fiercely ambitious and is fizzing with ideas for the next chapter in her and Harry's new life. As it was explained to me today, they will now have "more freedom" to pursue their interests. They will channel their energies into a demographic the Royal Family don't always reach: the young and the ethnically diverse. Think of what Meghan did at that school in Dagenham last weekend of International Women's Day. A diverse school in which she wanted pupils to believe that their background, their gender, their ethnicity was no barrier to achieving their goals. Michelle Obama did something similar when she visited to a diverse girls' school in London in 2009 and gave them the confidence to aim high. The former US First Lady has kept that relationship with the Elizabeth Garrett Anderson School. I don't doubt Meghan will keep hers with the Robert Clack school pupils she met on Friday.