Harry and Meghan in last official engagement before leaving front line duties

It will be their final public royal duty before they step back as senior royals. Credit: PA

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are preparing to make their final official appearance as senior royals as their UK farewell tour comes to an end. Harry and Meghan will join the Queen and other key members of the family for the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. It will be their final public royal duty before they step back as senior royals and cease to be official working members of the family firm.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Sussexes will gather with the monarch, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in the central London church. From March 31, the Harry and Meghan will no longer use their HRH styles as they pursue a new life of personal and financial freedom, mostly in North America. The couple want to "collectively make a change in the armed forces arena" and will make the military central to their charitable work in their new lives, a source told the Daily Mirror.

The couple attended the Commonwealth Service in 2019 with the rest of the Royal family. Credit: PA

The paper reports that issues such as medical care and homelessness for veterans and injured service personnel, both in the UK and the United States, are to be a focus of their new charitable organisation. Aides have said the couple, who are retaining Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, will be in the UK regularly. But this final official appearance is a poignant milestone as they prepare to embark on their future away from the royal family.

The couple married less than two years ago. Credit: Harry and Meghan wedding

On March 31, the couple will bow out of royal life just one year, 10 months and 12 days after the pair were married. Their final event - the Commonwealth Service - is a televised event at the Abbey and is a key annual event in the calendar for the Queen who is head of the Commonwealth. This year's ceremony, however, will hold further significance for being Harry and Meghan's royal swansong.

The happy couple arriving at events for their final five days of Royal duties. Credit: PA

The couple's goodbye tour - a flurry of appearances in the UK - has including the Endeavour Fund Awards and a military musical festival at the Royal Albert Hall. On Friday, Meghan had an eventful visit to a school in Dagenham, east London, to celebrate International Women's Day. One student, 16-year-old Aker Okoye, joined Meghan onstage and joked: "She really is beautiful, innit," prompting laughter from both his classmates and the former Suits actor and model.

'She really is beautiful, innit' - Cheeky student meets Meghan:

The Commonwealth Service will also be the first time the Duke and Duchess have appeared in public with the royal family since their bombshell "Megxit" announcement in January. Tradition dictates that Harry, who is not a future king, sits with Meghan in the second row of seats behind the Queen, Charles, Camilla, William and Kate during the service.

The Royals attend the Commonwealth Ceremony in 2019. Credit: PA

Harry said in an ITV documentary filmed during his Africa tour that he and his brother are on "different paths" and have good and bad days in their relationship. Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, was at the service in 2019 - accompanying the Queen as she arrived. But he will be absent this year, having stepped down from public life following his disastrous Newsnight appearance over his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Queen's son - Prince Andrew - has taken a step back from public life following the interview. Credit: PA

The Queen in her Commonwealth Day message has praised the diversity of the family of nations whose blend of traditions "serves to make us stronger". In her annual message, the head of state highlighted how global connectivity makes people aware their "choices and actions" can affect the "well-being of people and communities living far away". International boxing champion and Olympic gold medallist Anthony Joshua will deliver a reflection, while singers Alexandra Burke and Craig David will perform.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet the Massed Bands of Her Majesty's Royal Marines at The Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Credit: PA