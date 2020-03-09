Dublin's St Patrick’s Day parade cancelled amid coronavirus fears

The St Patrick’s Day parade in Dublin has been cancelled over fears about coronavirus.

The new Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 made the decision following advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team, it is understood.

It comes hours after Cork City cancelled its St Patrick’s Day parade.

In light of Cork's decision, Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said the St Patrick’s Day parade in Dublin would be “the responsible and necessary thing to do”.

There are 33 cases of coronavirus confirmed on the island of Ireland. In the Republic of Ireland, two new cases were confirmed on Sunday evening bringing the total to 21 while the number of cases in Northern Ireland currently stands at 12.