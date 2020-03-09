Market meltdown as investors lose their bearings

Coranavirus is generating massive uncertainty and alarm.

Investors are disorientated. They know this is serious, they don’t know how serious. If in doubt, sell shares, buy government bonds and buy gold - a perceived safe haven at times of crisis.

And this is starting to feel like a crisis. The FTSE 100 in London closed down 7.6% - we haven’t seen a fall like that since the dark days of 2008 when the financial system hurtled toward bankruptcy, threatening to take the economy with it.

The biggest fallers were the oil, energy and mining companies but the sell-off was widespread.

Ninety-nine of the 100 companies that make up the FTSE 100 saw their share price fall.

If you look back over the last two weeks and you can see that holiday companies (like Carnival and TUI), airlines (like EasyJet) and banks (like Barclays) are at the sharp end of this.