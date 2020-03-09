One in 20 NHS 111 callers ‘lead to unnecessary emergency care visit’

Around one in 20 calls made to NHS 111 led to unnecessary emergency department attendances within 24 hours, despite being advised to seek alternative care.

The results suggest that women and those calling with regard to a child under the age of five were more likely to go to emergency care in these circumstances.

However, those who had managed to speak with a clinician appeared less likely to do so.

Researchers analysed more than 16.5 million calls made to the medical advice helpline from across all regions of England between March 2015 and October 2017.