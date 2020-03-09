- ITV Report
UK Weather Forecast: After a dry start for many, cloud and rain moving in from the west
Rain and strong winds moving eastwards across the UK through the rest of today. Tonight will be windy with further outbreaks of rain, heavy on western hills. Temperatures will be mild, especially in the south. Rain and drizzle clearing southwards across England and Wales tomorrow, here it will be a very mild start to the day. Brighter and colder air in the north with scattered showers. Staying windy.