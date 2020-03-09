Uk Weather Forecast: Windy and wet through tonight

Tonight will be windy with further outbreaks of rain, heavy at times. Through the early hours of Tuesday, the rain becomes confined to the west especially NW England and Wales where heavy rain continues, especially over high ground. Showers also move into Scotland later in the night.

A mild start to Tuesday but staying windy. Rain and drizzle will gradually clear southwards across England and Wales. Brighter and colder air in the north with scattered showers.