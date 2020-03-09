What is a Cobra meeting and who attends the Cabinet Office Briefing Rooms?

Cobra is not only the name of a venomous breed of snake. Credit: PA/Unsplash

Words by ITV News Westminster Multimedia Producer Lewis Denison

Whenever there's a crisis in the UK, one thing that often swiftly follows is a Cobra meeting. For example, one government response to the coronavirus outbreak in the UK is to hold more regular Cobra meetings. To the public, a Cobra meeting is generally when members of the government meet to discuss the response to a given issue. That is largely the case, however there is a little more detail than that...

Why are they called Cobra meetings?

Despite sounding as though it's named after a venomous breed of snake - which would be an appropriate metaphor given the purpose of the meetings - Cobra is actually an acronym for a series of rooms in the Cabinet Office in 70 Whitehall. You'll sometimes see it referred to as COBR, which stands for: Cabinet Office Briefing Room. The A is believed to stand for briefing room A, however it's unclear whether that's actually the case - room F was the most commonly-used when the meetings first began to take place.

While Cobra does refer to that set of rooms in the Cabinet Office, the term is shorthand for the 'Civil Contingencies Committee', which is the group of people who meet inside the rooms to discuss various issues. When someone says "Cobra is meeting", what they actually mean is "members of the Civil Contingencies Committee are convening in the Cabinet Office". According to the Institute for Government, the term was born when an emergency situation centre was developed for the government to review its response to the the 1972 miners’ strike.

Who attends Cobra meetings?

Unlike a Cabinet meeting - where frontbenchers meet the prime minister - there is no rigid register for who should attend a Cobra meeting and not even Boris Johnson has to attend. The composition of any Cobra meeting depends on the issue that is to be discussed. According to the Institute for Government, it's usually made up of officials and agency personnel, alongside ministers, from relevant departments and agencies. For example, as the government discusses its response to the coronavirus outbreak, England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty attends. On the other hand, following a terror attack Mr Whitty would not attend, but perhaps the UK's top police officer, Met Commissioner Cressida Dick, would. The meetings are usually chaired by the most senior and most relevant minister in the room, plus the prime minister. So it's likely that Prime Minister Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock are chairing coronavirus Cobra meetings.

What does Cobra do?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, flanked by Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance, held a press conference to update the public on coronavirus following a Cobra meeting. Credit: PA