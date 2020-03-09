Italy's soaring coronavirus death toll and Covid-19 panic buying in the UK dominate Monday's headlines

Coronavirus dominates Monday's headlines. Credit: Twitter/Metro/Daily Mirror/The Independent

Stories on Covid-19’s huge impact on Italy and store shelves throughout the UK dominate Monday’s front pages. The Financial Times, The Independent and the i all lead with the Italian government’s decision to quarantine the country’s north in an effort to stop the spread of the Covid-19 strain of coronavirus.

Meanwhile in the wake of the quarantine, The Daily Telegraph says Italian flights have been allowed into the UK without any enhanced security measures.

The Times and The Guardian split their front pages between reports on the coronavirus in Italy and some domestic political coverage. The Times has a story on the suspension of Labour Party veteran Trevor Phillips over Islamophobia allegations, while The Guardian says Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s budget is expected to “loosen constraints on spending and borrowing”.

Moving to local coronavirus updates, the Daily Express, Daily Mirror and Metro all lead with Tesco’s decision to start rationing some groceries in an effort to curb customers panic-buying certain items.

While the Daily Mail leads on the third death of a coronavirus patient in the UK.

Elsewhere, The Sun reports on a teenage boy issuing an apology to Harry for “leaping on stage” to give Meghan a hug during a school visit from the Duchess of Sussex.

And the Daily Star says UK citizens are “fed-up” as they prepare to face the first of three storms due to hit the country this week.