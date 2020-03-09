Whole of Italy now subject to coronavirus quarantine restrictions

An Italian soldier checks papers of woman at Milan's main train station. Credit: AP

Italy's premier Giuseppe Conte has extended sweeping restrictions to combat coronavirus imposed in the north of the country to the entire nation. Internal travel restrictions and a ban on mass gatherings - including sporting events - will be in place from Tuesday until April 3, he told the nation. "There won’t be just a red zone," he said, referring to a lockdown of areas in northern Italy instituted over the weekend. "There will be Italy" as a protected area, he added. The extreme measure comes just 24 hours after he imposed a virtual lockdown on the northern region of Lombardy and parts of neighbouring Veneto.

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte speaks during a press conference. Credit: AP

After mass testing uncovered more than 7,300 infections, Italy's outbreak has surged to nearly equal South Korea's, which had been tapering off, and trailing China, where Covid-19 is in retreat. Italy's death toll now stands at 366, the second highest after China. Mr Conte said a new government decree will require all people in Italy to demonstrate a need to work, health conditions or other limited reasons to travel outside the areas where they live. The Italian Premier also warned young people against partying or socialising at large gatherings during the night. "This nightlife… we can’t allow this any more," he said. Pubs had been closed in northern Italy, with eateries and cafes also ordered to close at dusk - now that crackdown is extended to the entire country.

Police officers and soldiers check passengers leaving Milan. Credit: PA

Earlier, people at Milan Central Station were required to sign a police form, self-certifying they were travelling for "proven work needs", situations of necessity, health reasons or to return to their homes. Mayor of the city of Bergamo, Giorgio Gori said: "Until a few days ago, the thinking was the alarm would pass in some weeks, we just need to follow the rules. "Now we need to explain to citizens that the situation is very, very serious, our hospitals are at the point of collapse," he added. People circulating inside the city and also in the provinces were subjected to spot checks to ensure they had valid reasons for being out. Violators risk up to three months in jail and heavy penalty fines. The message from authorities was an increasingly blunt, warning residents to "stay at home".