Budget 2020: The coronavirus budget

Newly installed Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak leaving Downing Street. Credit: PA

Spare a thought for Rishi Sunak. He’s less than four weeks into a new job role and his big set piece just got more daunting. The government’s first Budget was supposed to be a well-rehearsed show-stopper. A platform for the chancellor to set out both his vision for the economy post-Brexit and the detail of how it will be delivered. The moment when the Conservatives start delivering on the promises that swept them to a landslide victory last December. After years of fiscal consolidation Boris Johnson wanted his chancellor to let rip. The plan was for a spending blizzard, of infrastructure investment, climate change policy commitments and “levelling-up” pledges designed to address geographical inequality across the UK. These things will still be trumpeted but in the last fortnight Rishi Sunak‘s Budget speech has had to be radically rewritten. All the attention today will be the emergency response he delivers to soften the economic damage that the Coronavirus outbreak will cause.

Both the virus and the measures imposed to contain it have the potential to trigger a very nasty recession. School closures risk leaving companies short-staffed, quarantines will kill high-street trade. And who, other than the extremely courageous, would book an airline ticket currently for a holiday this summer. Economic disruption looks inevitable now. The chancellor needs to serve-up something that limits the number of businesses that fail, the number of workers that are laid off and keeps public services - most importantly the NHS - functioning. The problem of sick pay urgently needs solving. Millions of low paid, self-employed and zero-hour workers don’t qualify for it. If self-isolation is the government’s chosen way of slowing the spread of the virus then this needs rethinking. As it stands, there’s a strong incentive for those who suspect they may be ill to head in to work regardless. Businesses groups want a hardship fund they can dip into if the cash runs out. They may not get it but expect the chancellor to unveil tax holidays for otherwise healthy companies who find themselves suddenly up against it. VAT, Business Rates, even Employer National Insurance payments could all be deferred. The likes of RBS, TSB and Lloyds have already publicised their forbearance policies, reminding homeowners that breathing space can be requested. But the action is piecemeal. The Chancellor can to deliver something more coordinated and substantial. Using taxpayers money to underwrite bank loans is clearly being considered. The Bank of England surely has a prominent role to play. Now would be good time to revive its Term Funding Scheme, introduced after the shock of the EU referendum result, to ensure banks have ongoing access to cheap funding. The Budget would seem a sensible time to announce it. The chancellor’s measures will almost all be aimed at the “supply-side” of the economy. Demand, thus far, has mostly held up. Tax cuts to encourage households and businesses to spend would likely prove both expensive and ineffective until the spread of the virus is deemed under control.

The new chancellor, Rishi Sunak, will announce the new budget on Wednesday March 11. Credit: PA