Chinese President Xi Jinping visits coronavirus epicentre Wuhan for first time since its lockdown
China's President has visited Wuhan, the centre of the global coronavirus outbreak, in a signal to the world that the country is winning its battle against the disease.
In his first trip to the epicentre since the start of the virus' spread, President Xi Jinping thanked health workers involved in the “people’s war”.
China recorded just 19 new cases of the virus on Tuesday, its lowest figure since January, after more than two months of the outbreak, during which more than 80,000 have been diagnosed, more than 3,000 have died and 58,000 have so far recovered.
After landing in Wuhan, President Jinping appeared to have spoken to staff in a hastily-built hospital over a video-link, rather than physically visiting them himself.
He spoke to patients and encouraged staff to “firm up confidence in defeating the epidemic".
He then visited Wuhan residents under quarantine at home.
Footage aired on state television show the President walking through the streets as residents wave from balconies.
ITV News Asia Correspondent Debi Edward reported families have been sharing pictures showing local committee officials or police officers at their homes during the president’s visit.
“Making sure nobody (unlike during the Vice Premiers recent visit) stepped out of line and shouted from their balconies while the President was in town,” she said.
Last month, a minister of the Chinese Embassy in the UK defended the country's reaction to the outbreak and said he is “sorry for the loss of life”.
Minister Ma Hui told ITV News that China has taken “very strict, all out comprehensive measures” to control the spread of coronavirus, which began in Wuhan at the end of last year.
He defended the country's efforts to control the disease, but said with the benefit of hindsight “there are always things that you can do better”.
“Because this a new virus, people are not fully prepared, people knew how contagious it was, but people didn't know how many people might get infected so there are always lessons to be learnt from epidemics like this,” Mr Ma said.
