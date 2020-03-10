Chinese President Xi Jinping visits coronavirus epicentre Wuhan for first time since its lockdown

China's President has visited Wuhan, the centre of the global coronavirus outbreak, in a signal to the world that the country is winning its battle against the disease.

In his first trip to the epicentre since the start of the virus' spread, President Xi Jinping thanked health workers involved in the “people’s war”.

China recorded just 19 new cases of the virus on Tuesday, its lowest figure since January, after more than two months of the outbreak, during which more than 80,000 have been diagnosed, more than 3,000 have died and 58,000 have so far recovered.

After landing in Wuhan, President Jinping appeared to have spoken to staff in a hastily-built hospital over a video-link, rather than physically visiting them himself.