Coronavirus: How care homes are preparing to protect those most vulnerable

As the number of coronavirus cases in the UK increases, those offering services to the elderly are taking extra precautions to keep them safe. Staff watch visitors wash their hands and additional screening measures are already in place in the Forest Manor nursing home. Connie Acaster sees her daughter every week but says that stopping the virus is more important.

She told ITV News: "Obviously I would miss visitors but I know its the right thing to do, so when the home says that, I always agree." Joy Jones, Connie's daughter, said: "We do have confidence in home that if they have to make that decision, then it is in the interest of everybody." Care homes are also giving staff additional training about the threat posed by Covid-19 and how best to tackle the disease.

Care homes are also giving staff additional training about the threat posed by Covid-19. Credit: ITV News

However for staff, any sign of illness may require time off - something which already highly-strung services may struggle to deal with. Owner Heeren Mahadoo said: "Well before this virus came about there has been a shortfall in the number of qualified staff available both in the private and public sector. "Now a situation like this makes that problem even greater."

Staff watch on as visitors wash their hands. Credit: ITV News