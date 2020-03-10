Dutch PM warns public not to shake hands amid coronavirus - before shaking colleague's hand

Moments after he delivered a speech telling the public not to shake hands in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Dutch Prime Minister then did so, before realising what he had done and offering an elbow bump to his colleague instead.

"From this moment on, we stop shaking hands," Mark Rutte said during a statement which followed a crisis meeting of government ministers.

"You can do a foot kiss, bump elbows, whatever you want," he said.

"I see all kinds of great variations on shaking hands emerging at schools, but from today we stop shaking hands."

Appearing to forget his own advice, after finishing his speech, Mr Rutte then turned to the head of the infectious diseases department of the National Public Health Institute and the pair shook hands.