Garlic, spraying yourself with chlorine and hot baths do not prevent coronavirus, the World Health Organization warns

WHO officials have advised the coronavirus cannot be stopped by hot baths and garlic. Credit: PA / WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued guidance to debunk the myths circulating around the preventions and cures for coronavirus. Rumours being shared online claim garlic, hot baths and spraying yourself with alcohol can prevent catching the virus, but a new public information campaign issued by the health body rules out the home remedies. The organisation has said the best way to protect yourself against COVID-19 is by frequently cleaning your hands. UK government officials recommend doing so for at least 20 seconds, whilst using soap and warm water.

Fact: Hot baths won't stop you from catching coronavirus - nor will cold weather

Hot baths won't stop you catching the virus, the WHO has said. Credit: WHO

Taking a hot bath will not prevent you from catching COVID-19, the WHO has said. It can actually do more harm than good. A normal body remains around 36.5°C to 37°C, regardless of the temperature of your bath or shower. The organisation warns using extremely hot water can be more harmful as it can cause burns. The organisation says washing hands regularly is the best way to stop the spread of the virus in its tracks.

The WHO says there is no reason to believe cold weather will kill the virus. Credit: WHO

Myth: Eating garlic can stop you from catching the coronavirus

Garlic won't prevent you catching coronavirus, the WHO has said. Credit: WHO

Among the false advise being shared online is the fact consuming garlic cannot prevent people from catching the disease. Whilst garlic may have some antimicrobial properties, there is no evidence from the current outbreak that eating garlic has protected people from the coronavirus outbreak, the WHO says.

Fact: Spraying yourself with alcohol or chlorine doesn't kill coronavirus

The WHO wants to bust the myth that coronavirus cannot be killed by spraying yourself with alcohol. Credit: PA

Some have suggested using chemicals to prevent themselves from catching coronavirus, but the WHO has said this is an ineffective method of protection. The organisation says: "Spraying alcohol or chlorine all over your body will not kill viruses that have already entered your body. "Spraying such substances can be harmful to clothes or mucous membranes (i.e. eyes, mouth). "Be aware that both alcohol and chlorine can be useful to disinfect surfaces, but they need to be used under appropriate recommendations."

Fact: You can't catch coronavirus from goods shipped from China

Goods made in China are incredibly unlikely to spread coronavirus, the WHO says. Credit: WHO

One of the myths the WHO is keen to bust is the fact coronavirus cannot be transmitted through goods manufactured in China - or any country reporting COVID-19 cases. It states: "Even though the new coronavirus can stay on surfaces for a few hours or up to several days (depending on the type of surface), it is very unlikely that the virus will persist on a surface after being moved, travelled, and exposed to different conditions and temperatures. "If you think a surface may be contaminated, use a disinfectant to clean it." "After touching it, clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water," the advice continues. It advises frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water. It adds drying them properly is important, and that hot air hand dryers do not kill the virus. UV lamps should not be used to sterilise hands or other areas of skin as UV radiation can cause skin irritation, the organisation added.

Fact: There is little evidence coronavirus can be spread via pets

There is no evidence to suggest dogs and cats can be infected by the virus. Credit: WHO

Last week, it was reported by a British newspaper that a dog in Hong Kong has caught the coronavirus - but the WHO advises there is no evidence dogs and cats can be infected by the virus. It does, however, say "it is always a good idea to wash your hands with soap and water after contact with pets. This protects you against various common bacteria such as E.coli and Salmonella that can pass between pets and humans."

Myth: Vaccinations and existing medicines can protect you against the coronavirus

Vaccines against pneumonia won't protect people against the virus, WHO sas. Credit: WHO

The World Health Organisation has reiterated that there is currently no cure to combat the coronavirus - but it is accelerating work to find one. The organisation reiterates those infected with the virus should receive appropriate care to relieve and treat symptoms, and those with severe illness should receive optimised supportive care. Some specific treatments are under investigation, and will be tested through clinical trials. WHO is helping to accelerate research and development efforts with a range or partners. It says antibiotics will not work against Covid-19 as they do not help with viruses.

Antibiotics won't be effective against the virus, the WHO says. Credit: WHO

Myth: Rinsing out our nose cannot stop you catch the virus

The WHO advises using saline to wash out your nose won't prevent you catching the virus. Credit: WHO

Nose rising has also not been advised, with the organisation citing limited evidence it works to help people recover more quickly from the common cold - but not respiratory infections.

Myth: The virus can be spread through mosquito bites

The virus cannot be transmitted through mosquito bites, the WHO says. Credit: WHO