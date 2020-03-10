Government’s plastics policies ‘failing to tackle root of the problem’

Action to curb the use of carrier bags, straws or microbeads fails to deal with the root of the plastic pollution problem, a report has warned.

While bans on items that are likely to harm the environment are necessary, the Government’s strategy on waste is not addressing the UK’s “throwaway” habits, the report by environmental think tank Green Alliance said.

And simply substituting plastic with other materials in products, without reducing their throwaway nature, could be storing up other environmental problems.

The Government has imposed a levy on single-use plastic bags, banned microbeads from use in wash-off cosmetics, and aims to ban plastic straws, stirrers and cotton buds in response to calls to curb plastic pollution.

It also plans to bring in a tax on plastic packaging with less than 30% recycled content, which Green Alliance said had helped increase investment in plastic recycling facilities, but could go further.

Overall, the think tank said the “plastic-only” approach is not working, and the whole system of using and managing resources needs a fundamental rethink.

The organisation points to the health risks of chemicals used to improve water resistance in paper, card and compostable takeaway containers and food packaging, and problems with disposing of compostable plastics.

The plastic bag charge has led to an increase in purchases of “bags for life” which can push up the overall amount of plastic being used, research suggests.

A future system should ensure that all materials, including plastic, are properly valued throughout their lifecycle, the report said.