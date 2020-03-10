- ITV Report
Health minister is first MP to be diagnosed with coronavirus
Health minister Nadine Dorries has become the first MP to be diagnosed with coronavirus.
The Conservative MP confirmed on Tuesday evening that she was self-isolating after testing positive, while officials were working to identify how she came into contact with the virus.
All health ministers including Health Secretary Matt Hancock were to undergo testing for the virus, as were other officials who have come into contact with Ms Dorries.
The MP said she was making a recovery, but had concerns for her 84-year-old mother who was to undergo testing having exhibited potential symptoms of Covid-19.
“I can confirm I have tested positive for Coronavirus,” Ms Dorries said in a statement.
“As soon as I was informed I took all the advised precautions and have been self-isolating at home.
“Public Health England has started detailed contact tracing and the department and my parliamentary office are closely following their advice.”
She added in a tweet: “It’s been pretty rubbish but I hope I’m over the worst of it now. More worried about my 84yo mum who is staying with me and began with the cough today. She is being tested tomorrow.”
The Department of Health (DoH) said she first exhibited symptoms at some time on Thursday – the same day she attended a Downing Street event hosted by Boris Johnson to mark International Women’s Day.
Number 10 did not comment on whether the Prime Minister had undergone testing for the coronavirus, or whether he will now be tested.
A DoH spokeswoman said Ms Dorries, the 62-year-old MP for Mid Bedfordshire who began her career as a nurse, has been self-isolating at home since Friday.
Officials have begun the process of getting in touch with everyone Ms Dorries has come into contact with since displaying symptoms.
The result of Mr Hancock’s test is not yet known, the DoH spokeswoman added.
Ahead of Ms Dorries’ diagnosis, parliamentary authorities had decided against closing the Palace of Westminster over the outbreak.
Mr Hancock said he was “really sorry” to hear she had contracted the virus.
“She has done the right thing by self isolating at home, and both NHS and PHE staff have been brilliant. We all wish her well as she recovers,” he added.