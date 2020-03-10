Health minister is first MP to be diagnosed with coronavirus

Health minister Nadine Dorries has become the first MP to be diagnosed with coronavirus.

The Conservative MP confirmed on Tuesday evening that she was self-isolating after testing positive, while officials were working to identify how she came into contact with the virus.

All health ministers including Health Secretary Matt Hancock were to undergo testing for the virus, as were other officials who have come into contact with Ms Dorries.

The MP said she was making a recovery, but had concerns for her 84-year-old mother who was to undergo testing having exhibited potential symptoms of Covid-19.

“I can confirm I have tested positive for Coronavirus,” Ms Dorries said in a statement.