Huawei: Boris Johnson faces prospect of first Commons defeat since election as former leader urges rebellion

Boris Johnson is facing the prospect of his first Commons defeat since the general election. Credit: PA

Boris Johnson is facing the prospect of his first House of Commons defeat since the December general election, as a former Tory leader urges a rebellion against the Government over the inclusion of Huawei into the UK's 5G network. Sir Iain Duncan Smith has tabled an amendment to the Telecoms Infrastructure (Leasehold Property) Bill - which will be debated later on Tuesday - aiming to ban "high-risk vendors" like the Chinese tech giant from the network after 2022. The move is backed by several high profile Tories, including former cabinet ministers Damian Green and David Davis, the chair of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee Tom Tugendhat and the chairman of the Tory backbench 1922 Committee Sir Graham Brady. Despite support for the amendment, there is not much hope that the Government - which has a Commons majority of 80 - could be defeated. Some 26 Tory MPs have signed the amendment, but it will take at least 41 votes against the government for the rebels to win.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

It reflects widespread misgivings across the party over the decision, with fears that it could give China a "backdoor" to spy on the UK's telecoms network. The Commons debate follows Prime Minister Johnson's decision to allow Huawei help build 5G, which was apparently met with fury by Donald Trump. The US President reportedly blasted Mr Johnson with “apoplectic” rage during a heated phone call regarding the 5G move. The US claims allowing Huawei into 5G would compromise the UK's security, due to the tech firm's links to the Chinese state. But a former chairman of BT warned excluding Huawei from Britain's 5G network will "significantly set back" the Government's ambitions to extend broadband access. Sir Mike Rake, who now acts as an adviser to the Chinese tech giant, hit out at what he said were "ill-informed assertions" about the dangers of allowing the company access to the UK's critical national infrastructure. Tory backbencher Bob Seely, one of the MPs behind the move, said they were "laying down a marker" ahead of other legislation later in the year to establish a comprehensive telecoms security regime. He said there was "growing momentum" within the party with "three or four MPs" expressing concern to the whips for every one likely to vote for the amendment next week.