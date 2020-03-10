Italy confirms 168 dead in single day with country on lockdown amid coronavirus crisis

Italian authorities have said 168 people have died in one day from coronavirus, as the government imposes new measures to prevent Covid-19 from spreading.

It brings the official death toll up to 631 from 463 in the last 24 hours.

On Tuesday, busy streets were left deserted as people were told to stay at home. The sweeping restrictions - initially imposed in the north - were extended by authorities as they rapdily try to prevent more people catching Covid-19.

Italy now had the highest number of coronavirus deaths outside of the respiratory disease's epicentre, China.