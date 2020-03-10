UK Weather Forecast: Rain becoming confined to the south with showers to come later

Today: Early cloud, very mild conditions and rain, heavy at times over western hills, moving south-eastwards to become confined to southern UK by late afternoon.

Brighter conditions follow, but also some heavy showers, mainly over Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England.

Tonight: Southern UK cloudy with outbreaks of rain. Elsewhere, clear spells and windy with evening showers in the North and West becoming heavier and more frequent later. Colder than last night.

Wednesday: Early cloud and rain over southern UK clearing leaving the rest of Wednesday fine and generally dry. Elsewhere, windy, showery and colder than today with showers wintry on northern hills.