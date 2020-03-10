Salmond accuser had flashbacks after Weinstein case, court told

A former Scottish Government official, who has accused Alex Salmond of sexual assault, said she suffered flashbacks following the Harvey Weinstein case, a court heard.

The former first minister of Scotland is on trial at the High Court in Edinburgh over accusations of sexual assault.

The woman was first to give evidence and spoke about two alleged incidents, including one charge that the 65-year-old tried to rape her in June 2014.

The woman, known as Woman H, told the court on Tuesday she began to suffer flashbacks.

She said: "I had started to learn about (the MeToo movement), yes. It was just around that time.

"It was on the back of the Harvey Weinstein case.

"These issues started to be discussed and I started to have what I could describe as flashbacks.

"I started to come to the realisation at the October/November 2017 period."

The woman had previously told the court that she felt "hunted" by Salmond moments before an alleged attempted rape in Bute House.

It is alleged the incident took place after a dinner at the first minister's official residence.