Social care funding gap inquiry launched by MPs

MPs have launched an inquiry to establish how much money the social care sector needs to avoid shortages. The Health and Social Care Committee will look at how much extra money is needed from the Government over each of the next five years. Members will also examine workforce shortages and what measures are needed to address these. Committee chairman Jeremy Hunt said: “This long-standing crisis comes with a huge cost to families and individuals who can’t get the social care they need.

“But it affects us all when a lack of availability prevents people leaving hospital, contributing to increased pressure on the NHS. “We’ll be establishing an agreed figure that represents the extra funding that’s needed in each of the next five years in order to fix this. “As well as extra money, we’ll be examining solutions to tackle staffing shortages in social care that would be responsive to workforce changes.” It comes after Health Secretary Matt Hancock wrote to MPs and peers across Westminster to initiate talks on social care.

