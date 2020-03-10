Stakes rise for Bernie Sanders heading into Michigan primary

Four years after his landmark primary victory in Michigan before the 2016 election, Bernie Sanders will learn on Tuesday whether the state will revive his campaign or relegate him to the role of protest candidate.

Mr Sanders proved his last presidential bid was serious with his upset Michigan triumph, powered by his opposition to free trade and appeal among working-class voters.

Michigan and five other states hold presidential contests on Tuesday at a critical point in the Democratic race.

Former vice president Joe Biden is looking to quash Mr Sanders’ hopes and cement his own front-runner status just a week after resurrecting his beleaguered White House bid with a delegate victory on Super Tuesday.

He played up his underdog story on Monday as he campaigned across Michigan, reflecting on his stutter as a child and the deaths of his first wife and young daughter.

And Mr Biden was not alone. The former vice president courted the state’s influential African American voters alongside the two most prominent black candidates previously in the 2020 race,

Kamala Harris and Cory Booker.