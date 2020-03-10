New website allows you to produce coronavirus beating hand washing routine to your favourite song

Washing your hands to the lyrics of Bohemian Rhapsody could be a way to beat coronavirus. Credit: PA

A new tool created by a teenager encourages coronavirus-conscious music-lovers to match the lyrics of their favourite song to the NHS’ recommended hand-washing procedure. Following the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus, public health bodies such as the NHS recommend washing hands for 20 seconds, or as long as it takes to sing Happy Birthday twice. To spare everyone the boredom of repeating the birthday song over and over, 17-year-old designer William Gibson created a website, Wash Your Lyrics, to generate the perfect hand-washing accompaniment.

Users can enter the title of their chosen song along with the artist to automatically generate a poster matching the lyrics to the 13-step washing routine. According to stats shared by Mr Gibson, more than 89,000 posters were created using the website in the first day of its existence, with Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen proving the most popular choice. Health Secretary Matt Hancock was among those to praise the “great initiative”. People quickly customised their personal hand-washing routines using the generator, with one popular choice being All Star by Smash Mouth.

While some went for pop classics, others chose more topical songs, including Clean by Taylor Swift.

One Twitter user pointed out that Stayin’ Alive by Bee Gees, which is often used to time CPR, also fits well with the guidelines.

