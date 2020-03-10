Tuesday's weather: Very mild with scattered showers and brightening skies in the afternoon

Outbreaks of heavy rain will affect Wales and western parts of England during the morning giving a risk of localised flooding.

Elsewhere it will be rather cloudy with some patchy rain, although this will become confined towards the south of England during the afternoon.

This will allow skies to brighten from the northwest, leaving many with some afternoon sunshine.

However, there will be a scattering of showers, especially in the north and northwest.

It will be rather windy in most areas, although in the afternoon brightness towards the southeast it will become very mild with a high of 15 Celsius (59F).