UK 'can't rule out' nationwide lockdown as 'sharp rise' in coronavirus cases expected

An Italy-style lockdown of the UK cannot be ruled out as the country braces for a "sharp rise" in cases of coronavirus, England's deputy chief medical officer has said. While a country-wide quarantine is not inevitable and not the "best measure" for the UK currently, Dr Jenny Harries said “we shouldn’t rule anything out”. She added that the UK Government is following scientific advice which could alter depending on how the coronavirus situation in the UK changes. Italy is experiencing its first day under lockdown, after the country's Prime Minister extended restrictions to imposed in the north to the entire nation as the number of deaths and cases of Covid-19 continued to soar.

An eerily quiet St Mark's Square in Venice as Italy remains on lockdown. Credit: AP

Asked if a country-wide quarantine could come into place in the UK, Dr Harries responded: "We are providing the scientific advice, we have good surveillance systems for counting cases across the country and it’s not inevitable that we would move to that position. “We want to put in the best measures, not just measures because they are there. “I think we shouldn’t rule anything out, we would continue to look at the evidence as we go through but those are not the measures which would [currently] appear to be the best ones for the UK population with our demography.” She also admitted the UK will see “many more cases” but stopped short of predicting a precise number. “I think we will see many more cases and this is slightly worrying,” she said.

“I realise it sounds an awful lot of numbers of people but actually a lot of people have coughs and colds over the winter normally, a lot of people have flu. “The important thing is this is a new disease and we need to be very careful about protecting those individuals who we think are most at risk and that is predominantly the elderly and those with underlying chronic conditions.” She added: “We will see a sharp rise in numbers in cases but we can’t predict the precise number because obviously we are looking to put in interventions to try and manage those numbers and spread them out.” Dr Harries added she expected "99%" of those infected by coronavirus to recover from the respiratory illness.