UK Weather Forecast: Showers in the north and west tonight with some rain in the south.

Tonight: Southern UK cloudy with outbreaks of rain. Elsewhere, clear spells and windy with evening showers in the North and West becoming heavier and more frequent later. Colder than last night.

Wednesday: Early cloud and rain over southern UK clearing leaving the rest of Wednesday fine and generally dry. Elsewhere, windy, showery and colder than today with showers wintry on northern hills.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday: Thursday windy with showers, heaviest and most frequent in the west and wintry on hills. Less windy Friday with many places dry. More cloud on Saturday with rain in places.