Urine test could help reduce unnecessary prostate cancer biopsies

A urine test could help men avoid an unnecessary initial biopsy for prostate cancer.

Scientists said they have found a way to identify biomarkers for the disease by combining information from multiple parts of urine samples.

Prostate cancer, the UK’s most common cancer in men, is commonly tested using blood tests, a physical examination known as a digital rectal examination, an MRI scan or a biopsy.

Researchers at the University of East Anglia previously developed an experimental new test which diagnoses aggressive prostate cancer and predicts whether patients will require treatment up to five years earlier than standard clinical methods.