£1 billion fund to remove unsafe cladding from high-rise buildings

The Chancellor has announced a £1 billion fund to remove unsafe cladding from high-rise residential buildings, as the Government continues to “grapple” with the “tragic legacy of Grenfell”.

Rishi Sunak announced the money to scrap all combustible cladding materials from all residential buildings over 18 metres tall in the Budget on Wednesday.

The Government had previously committed a total of £600 million to get rid of aluminium composite material (ACM) panels like those used on Grenfell.

This was made up of £400 million for removal of the material from social housing blocks, and an additional £200 million to scrap it from private buildings.

Announcing the policy at the despatch box, Mr Sunak said: Today, I go further.

“Expert advice is clear, that new public funding must concentrate on removing unsafe materials from high rise residential buildings.

“So today I am creating a new building safety fund worth £1 billion – that is what the experts have called for, that is what the select committee has called for, that is even what the opposition have called for.