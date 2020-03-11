Bank of England slashes interest rates to 0.25% to protect economy during coronavirus outbreak

The Bank of England has cut its main interest rate to 0.25% from 0.75%.

The central bank said the decision came following the spread of Covid-19, which has seen stock markets and shares plunge around the world.

In a statement the Bank said its role is to help UK businesses and households manage through an economic shock from coronavirus “that could prove sharp and large, but should be temporary”.

It said the effect of the new coronavirus on the British economy could be significant, with activity likely to “weaken materially” in the coming months.

So far, six people have died in the UK and 382 have tested positive for the respiratory disease.

The Bank said in a statement that the rate cut was part of a " comprehensive and timely package of measures to help UK businesses and households bridge across the economic disruption that is likely to be associated with Covid-19”.

"These measures will help to keep firms in business and people in jobs and help prevent a temporary disruption from causing longer-lasting economic harm,” it said.

ITV News's Business and Economics Editor Joel Hills said the Bank of England believes the UK banking system can "withstand extreme economic shocks" and that lending can continue.