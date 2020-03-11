Bernie Sanders dealt a blow as rival Joe Biden takes Michigan primary win

Joe Biden seized the key battleground state of Michigan in the Democratic presidential primary to deal a blow to rival Bernie Sanders.

Michigan was the state that helped to propel Mr Sanders’ campaign four years ago but Mr Biden took the honours there, as well as Missouri and Mississippi to give his campaign a shot in the arm.

Mr Biden, as he did on so-called Super Tuesday, showed strength with working-class voters and African Americans, who are vital to winning the Democratic nomination.

Mr Sanders’ hopes rested on states where far fewer delegates were at stake, Idaho, North Dakota and Washington state, whose primary was too early to call late on Tuesday.