Briton tests positive for coronavirus on cruise boat quarantined in Cambodia

Scores of passengers and crew on a cruise boat are being held under quarantine in eastern Cambodia after a British passenger tested positive for the coronavirus.

The vessel belonging to Viking River Cruises is under police guard as it remains moored on the Mekong River outside the town of Kampong Cham.

Cambodian health minister Mam Bunheng visited the Kampong Cham provincial hospital, where the 65-year-old British woman is being held for observation and treatment.

The woman is Cambodia’s third confirmed case.