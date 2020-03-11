Business groups welcome 'box office budget' but unions more critical

Business leaders have welcomed many of the measures announced by the Chancellor, one calling it a "box office Budget".

But unions were more critical, saying the extra spending announced did not compensate for the years of cuts and under investment, especially in public services.

Jonathan Geldart, director general of the Institute of Directors, said: "This was a box-office Budget. Given the circumstances, the Chancellor had to be bold, and he came through for business today.

"With the coronavirus outbreak threatening a cashflow crunch, measures to cut costs and support loans to businesses are on the money. Wider reliefs around business rates and job taxes will also buoy firms as they look to weather Covid-19's implications.

"Directors have long been crying out for transport and digital upgrades, but this doesn't mean there can be a blank cheque. The question now is how we translate that money into real improvements for local economies."

Mike Cherry, chairman of the Federation of Small Businesses, said: "This is a pro-small business Budget, which has delivered a high streets bonus, a series of Conservative manifesto promises to small businesses, and emergency steps to support small firms through the coronavirus outbreak."