Chancellor Rishi Sunak leaves Downing Street to deliver Budget amid coronavirus pressure

The Chancellor has departed Downing Street and is on his way to the Commons to deliver the Budget, less than a month after taking on the high-power role. Wednesday's Budget is the first post-Brexit and was intended to be a platform for the Government to set out its vision for the economy and detail of how it would be delivered, post-EU, as well as a chance to deliver on promises made at the December general election. However, the outbreak of Covid-19 means Rishi Sunak's speech and spending plans will have been radically rewritten and the focus will now be on softening the economic damage coronavirus will cause. As of Tuesday evening, six people in the UK have died from coronavirus and 382 have tested positive for the respiratory disease.

At a Cabinet meeting ahead of the announcement of the Government's spending plans, Mr Sunak promised to “make the UK one of the best placed economies in the world to manage the potential impact” of coronavirus. He also promised the Budget will invest in public services, cut taxes and deliver on manifesto pledges. Just hours before this, the Bank of England also moved to bolster the economy against the impact of Covid-19 by announcing an emergency interest rate cut from 0.75% to 0.25% to help UK businesses manage the economic shock from the outbreak. So, what can we expect from the Budget?

Coronavirus

Mr Sunak has previously said the Government stands ready to give the NHS “whatever it needs” amid the coronavirus outbreak and said he is ready to take “targeted” measures to help businesses get through it. Mr Sunak suggested his financial plan would now focus on the “economic security” of the country, as he warned that the economy could suffer a “supply shock” if lots of people fall ill.

Flooding

In recent weeks, hundreds of homes were evacuated after Storms Ciara and Dennis battered the UK in quick succession. Many voiced anger that flood defences had not stopped their properties from flooding. The Treasury has already said funding for flood defences is expected to be doubled to £5.2 billion in the Budget to help build 2,000 new flood and coastal defence schemes and better protect 336,000 properties in England over the next six years.

Plans to protect future of cash

Plans to protect the future of cash will also be included in the Budget. New laws will aim to ensure that people who rely on cash, including vulnerable groups and local communities across the UK, can access it as and when they need it.

Pothole repairs

A £2.5 billion drive to repair 50 million potholes over the next five years is expected to feature in the Budget. The Treasury said that the £2 billion pledged to deal with potholes in the Tory general election manifesto has been boosted by a further £500 million.

Mr Sunak is also expected to announce:

A £643 million package of investment to help rough sleepers off the streets and support them get their lives back on track.

Up to £100 million more per year will go towards the fight against ‘dirty money’, with a new levy on firms regulated for anti-money laundering.

Millions more for state-of-the-art football pitches in hard-hit communities.

Abolition of the "tampon tax"

The "largest ever" investment in broadband

Measures to tackle fly-tipping

Employers will no longer pay National Insurance contributions for ex-forces personnel for the first year of their work in a bid to make them more attractive to employ

£8 million build football pitches for more than 300,000 young people to play on

Anything else of note?