Prince Charles greets Ant and Dec with namaste gesture at Prince’s Trust Awards
Prince Charles greeted Ant and Dec with a namaste gesture as the spread of coronavirus continues to affect royal protocol.
At the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Monday, the prince similarly greeted people with the non-contact gesture.
He used his speech at the awards on Wednesday, which recognises young people who succeeded against the odds, to thank international supporters who were unable to attend due to the spread of Covid-19.
Prince Charles told the audience at the London Palladium: “Due to circumstances beyond our control we are not joined by as many of those who make such an immense difference to my trust internationally, as we originally planned.
“However, I just wanted to thank them for all their continued support and dedication to my trust.”
Charles aimed a quip at his co-hosts over their ongoing success at the National Television Awards.
He said: “They recently won their 19th National Television Award for best presenter.
“So perhaps it is a little bit refreshing for them to be handing out awards rather than receiving them for a change.”
Earlier, Charles was met on the red carpet outside the London Palladium by Dame Martina Milburn, chief executive of the trust, and John Booth, its chairman.
Charles extended his hand to greet Mr Booth before withdrawing it in mock horror and greeting him with a bow and namaste prayer movement.
Turning to Dame Martina, Charles said: “It’s just so hard to remember not to.”