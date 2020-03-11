UK coronavirus cases leap to 456 as country records largest day-on-day increase

The UK has recorded its largest day-on-day increase in coronavirus cases as 456 people have tested positive for the virus.

It is a leap from 373 cases at the same point on Tuesday, the Department of Health said.

This is the largest day on day jump, with cases more than doubling in just four days.

The rise comes as Chancellor Rishi Sunak set out plans for the health service in his Budget and pledged security and support for those who are sick and unable to work due to the spread of Covid-19.

Mr Sunak said: "Whatever extra resources our NHS needs to cope with coronavirus it will get...Whether it's millions of pounds or billions of pounds, whatever it needs, whatever it costs, we stand behind our NHS."