UK coronavirus cases leap to 456 as country records largest day-on-day increase
The UK has recorded its largest day-on-day increase in coronavirus cases as 456 people have tested positive for the virus.
It is a leap from 373 cases at the same point on Tuesday, the Department of Health said.
This is the largest day on day jump, with cases more than doubling in just four days.
The rise comes as Chancellor Rishi Sunak set out plans for the health service in his Budget and pledged security and support for those who are sick and unable to work due to the spread of Covid-19.
Mr Sunak said: "Whatever extra resources our NHS needs to cope with coronavirus it will get...Whether it's millions of pounds or billions of pounds, whatever it needs, whatever it costs, we stand behind our NHS."
He offered support to any workers who become too ill to work, with new measures including the ability to obtain a sick note by contacting 111 rather than having to visit a GP.
Mr Sunak said those working in the gig economy or who are self-employed will get quicker and easier access to benefits.
Mr Sunak said he was setting aside a £5 billion emergency response fund to support the NHS and other public services, adding that he "will go further if necessary".
It comes after the Government said there were no plans to test any ministers, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, for Covid-19 after health minister Nadine Dorries announced she had the virus.
PHE said it had assessed the risk of Ms Dorries' individual close contacts and only those with symptoms need to self-isolate.
