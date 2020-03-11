Coronavirus diagnosis the latest stop in Nadine Dorries’ eventful career

Health Minister Nadine Dorries has become the first British MP to test positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Despite a 15-year career as the Tory MP for Mid-Bedfordshire, Ms Dorries is arguably best known by some for her appearance on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here in 2012.

Ms Dorries was born in 1957 in Liverpool and grew up on a council estate.

She started her working life as a nurse before pursuing a career in business, opening a child day-care business called Company Kids Ltd.

In 1998, Ms Dorries sold her company and joined Bupa, eventually becoming a director.

Before being elected to Parliament in 2005, she worked for three years as an adviser to the former shadow home secretary and shadow chancellor of the exchequer, Oliver Letwin.

During her time on the backbench, Ms Dorries introduced a number of unsuccessful Private Member’s Bills, including attempts to reduce the time limit for abortions in the UK.