World Health Organisation declares coronavirus outbreak a pandemic

The World Health Organisation has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. Credit: AP

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who heads the UN agency, said the WHO is “deeply concerned by the alarming levels of spread and severity” of the outbreak. He also expressed concern about “the alarming levels of inaction." Dr Tedros said: "Pandemic is not a word to use lightly or carelessly. "It is a word that, if misused, can cause unreasonable fear, or unjustified acceptance that the fight is over, leading to unnecessary suffering and death."

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

He added: "Describing the situation as a pandemic does not change WHO’s assessment of the threat posed by this coronavirus. It doesn’t change what WHO is doing, and it doesn’t change what countries should do. "We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus. And we have never before seen a pandemic that can be controlled at the same time. WHO has been in full response mode since we were notified of the first cases." Dr Tedros repeated his call for countries to "take urgent and aggressive action." “All countries can still change the course of this pandemic. If countries detect, test, treat, isolate, trace and mobilise their people in the response,” he added.

The UK has recorded 456 coronavirus cases. Credit: PA