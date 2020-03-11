Coronavirus where you live in the UK: Check the number of cases in your area with our interactive map

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Our interactive map allows you to check the number of coronavirus cases in your part of the country. The map is updated daily with the latest figures published by health authorities across the UK and Channel Islands. If you are viewing this on your mobile, the map is best viewed by turning your phone round to landscape view. Can't see the map above? Click here to view in your browser or Google Maps app

How to use the map There are two ways you can use the map: Zoom in and tap on your area to see how many cases there are. Or, tap the arrow icon on the top left of the map - a list will pop out of all the areas in the UK which you can scroll through to see the number of cases.

About the data The data used in this map comes from health authorities who are issuing daily updates about the number of confirmed cases of the virus. This map will be updated every day with the latest figures. Each authority is breaking down the number of cases in different ways. In England and Wales, the number of cases is being broken down by local authority. In Scotland, cases are being broken down by regional NHS boards. In Northern Ireland and the Channel Islands, an overall figure is being provided for the whole country, with no further breakdown by local authority or locality. The data in England is compiled by Public Health England. It says the location of the cases is based on a person's home postcode - and when this is not initially available, the NHS trust or reporting laboratory postcode is used, which means the number of cases in an area can go down as well as up from day to day.

Data sources: Public Health England, Public Health Wales, Scottish Government, Public Health Agency (Northern Ireland), States of Guernsey, States of Jersey

For the latest coronavirus news where you live, visit your local ITV News region: