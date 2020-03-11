First Premier League match postponed due to Coronavirus

The move came after a positive test for Covid-19 was returned by Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis - whose side played at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium on February 27.

The Premier League said in a statement: "Following medical advice, Arsenal FC and Manchester City FC consider it is necessary to postpone their fixture due to be played this evening to give time to fully assess the situation.

"The Premier League has therefore agreed that tonight's game will be rearranged."